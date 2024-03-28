Parma set for spring road construction

PARMA, Ohio — Residents of Parma can anticipate smoother journeys ahead as the city begins to fix roads for the season.

At least 40 roads are slated to be fixed.

Service Director Tony Vannello says that this initiative forms a crucial component of Parma's comprehensive two-year road plan aimed at improving the overall quality of the city's road network.

Last year 40 roads saw upgrades, and Parma is now committed to maintaining or exceeding that figure.

With approximately $5 million earmarked for the project, attention is focused on identifying the roads most urgently in need of repair.

However, the process is not merely about laying fresh asphalt.

Before beginning the job, underlying issues such as manhole repairs, catch basin maintenance, and sewer inspections are done first.

Coordination with entities like Cleveland Water is deemed vital to ensure a smooth paving process.

Certain roads may necessitate additional time and resources due to the extent of repairs required.

With April heralding the commencement of asphalt plants' operations for the season, Parma residents can anticipate heightened activity as road crews hit the streets.