Parma’s First Black Councilmember on making history, and finding her 'purpose'

PARMA, Ohio — In case you missed it, history was made in Parma earlier this year, when Monica Wilson was appointed the new Ward 1 councilwoman and became the city's first Black city council member.

She says she feels honored to have been chosen.

"It still feels surreal," said Wilson.

Wilson was appointed to the Parma City Council in February after the former Ward 1 councilman was named council president. It made Wilson the first Black council member of Cleveland’s biggest suburb.

The latest census data shows Parma has a population of about 80,000 people. About 85% are white, 7% Hispanic or Latino, and about 5% are Black.

"I may be the first, but I absolutely will not be the last,” said Wilson. "This is a reflection of Parma. They recognize their differences and they’re willing to embrace it.”

Embracing racial diversity was something the city was challenged with back in 1980 when a federal judge ruled Parma violated the Fair Housing Act.

Wilson relocated to Parma about 30 years ago for work.

"I respect that history is what it is, and people’s experiences are what they are," she said. "I personally have not had that bad experience.”

Originally from Detroit, Wilson says it’s the people who’ve made Parma home and who she’s proud to represent.

She says her goals on council are to make sure the most vulnerable are cared for, and basic city services, like roads and safety, are top priorities.

"To make sure that the diversity is reflected in my point of view and my opinion, and to make sure that every voice is heard," she said.

Wilson is new to making her voice heard in politics.

In 2020, she was laid off from the company she moved to Northeast Ohio for three decades prior.

"That was my nightmare," she said. "That was my fear; getting laid off."

Wilson found new employment, but also turned the crisis into an opportunity to pursue politics, which she says has always been a passion.

"I really believe this is my purpose," she said.

And Wilson believes she wouldn’t have gotten to this point without the support of women.

"The Cuyahoga Democratic Women's Caucus, Senator Nickie Antonio, women on the council themselves, Linda Kohar who’s a councilwoman and my friend," she said. "Women have really been supportive of me, even my sorority, I’m a member of Delta Sigma Theta. They've got me to this point. So, women helping women matters and we do make a difference.”

While the headlines have been of the history Wilson has made, she says there’s a co-headline she’d like to add, as well.

"I love my city and I love you,” she said. “My motto is there is nothing more important on this Earth than a human being, and we all have to come together and be at the table in order for us to be successful.”

Wilson is currently running for Parma's Ward 1 seat in the May 2 Democratic Primary Election.

One candidate has withdrawn, but his name will still appear on the ballot.

The other candidate, Daniel McCarthy, declined our offer to talk more about himself and his goals for council.