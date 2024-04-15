Partnership between BACM, Meals on Wheels aims to alleviate hunger among senior citizens

BARBERTON, Ohio — In response to the growing need for assistance among senior citizens in the Barberton area, the Barberton Area Community Ministries (BACM) has announced a new partnership with Meals on Wheels NEO, a program of Vantage Aging.

This collaboration aims to expand the reach of the program and provide vital support to vulnerable members of the community.

According to BACM, approximately 500 senior citizens are currently receiving shelf-stable food from the organization each month, delivered every Thursday.

For many of these individuals, this food assistance is crucial, serving as their primary source of sustenance.

Meals on Wheels will not only supplement the shelf-stable meals provided by BACM but also offer hot meals served up Monday through Friday.

This additional support is invaluable, particularly for seniors who may be dealing with disabilities or living alone.

"It's heartbreaking," Dorothy Somerville, Executive Director for BACM, said.

"What we do know is 30% of older Americans are dealing with some kind of disability and 20% 60 and older are living alone. So sometimes these meals are the only connection to the outside world that these folks have," said Kim Ventresca, the CEO at Vantage Aging.

The timing of the partnership is particularly crucial as food prices continue to rise, driving more individuals to seek assistance from organizations like BACM and Meals on Wheels.

However, with this increased demand comes a need for more volunteers. Those interested in supporting the initiative can find volunteer opportunities HERE.