Passengers report longer TSA lines at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND — Travelers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport say they are experiencing longer lines at TSA checkpoints, with complaints rising above the national average, according to a recent study.

The study said some people are waiting more than 90 minutes.

You might see longer lines here than what you saw even a year ago, though. That’s because more people are traveling. But it appears, for the most part, TSA is keeping up.

“We have a little bit of a wait time. I’m glad we’re here two hours early,” said Dawn Smith, a traveler at Cleveland Hopkins.

Frequent flyer Danielle Laski, who travels two to three times a month, says she has waited for about an hour before, but usually TSA is pretty quick.

"I feel like it’s a lot easier to get through Cleveland airports than other airports,” Laski said.

Jerry Hopkins, a Cleveland native now living in Colorado, completed the line in 28 minutes and 38 seconds.

“Yeah, it’s quick. Denver is an insane airport, so this is a much more mild situation,” he said.

Another family reported their wait time as 29 minutes and 54 seconds.

Jessica Mayle, a TSA spokesperson, noted that during Memorial Day, Cleveland's busiest day, wait times were only 25 minutes.

“There might be times when that line looks a little intimidating because we’re probably not used to waiting more than five minutes for most of our flights," Mayle said.

You could certainly sit in longer lines than what you’re used to, at least what you’ve experienced over the last five years, with three million already making their way through the airport this year.

Travelers are advised to expect longer lines and potential delays, making it crucial to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight.

TSA officials recommend starting with a fresh, clean bag before each trip to avoid packing prohibited items, which can cause delays.

Have a traffic, travel, or transportation question or concern? Email Elizabeth VanMetre elizabeth.vanmetre@wews.com