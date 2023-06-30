Passengers stuck on Hopkins tarmac for hours due to jet bridge issue

CLEVELAND — Passengers on a Frontier flight from Ft. Lauderdale had a rough start to their holiday travel plans after an issue with a jet bridge at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport left them stranded on the tarmac for two hours.

“I don’t know if they were playing games with trying to point fingers, or waiting for the city to say ‘we can’t fix it’ so we have to move, but it was two hours sitting at that gate,” said passenger Mark Gusek, from Erie, Pa.

He was told by the crew that it was the city’s responsibility to fix it.

"This was absolutely a 100% preventable delay,” Gusek said. “Maybe they couldn’t have foreseen that the jet bridge was going to break, but once they knew it was broken, it doesn’t take two hours to get people off of an airplane when it’s there on the tarmac.

News 5 has reached out to airport and Frontier representatives for more information on what happened. We have yet to hear back.

This isn’t the first travel delay for Frontier passengers in recent weeks.

Late last month, passengers were stranded for more than 12 hours at Cleveland Hopkins Airport after a flight heading to Tampa Bay was delayed. They said they were unable to leave the airport due to the TSA being closed overnight.

Passengers said they were stressed and felt that the airline dismissed their concerns.

"It is very frustrating for everybody. It's a stressful situation. It's like they act like they don't have anybody to call and talk to about it. They aren't doing anything to help us at all," passenger Marcus Sharp said.