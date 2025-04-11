Pedestrian crossing street in Cleveland killed after being struck by 4 vehicles and dragged almost a mile

CLEVELAND — A 63-year-old man died Thursday morning after being hit by multiple vehicles while crossing the street and then dragged on Cleveland's West Side.

According to Cleveland Police Public Information Officer Wilfredo Diaz, it happened just before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ridge Road and Denison Avenue.

Diaz said the man was in the crosswalk, walking north on Ridge Road against a red light, when a vehicle heading west on Denison with a green light struck him.

After being hit, the man fell to the ground and was struck by a second and third vehicle, said Diaz. A fourth vehicle then hit the man and dragged him almost a mile to the intersection of West Boulevard and Lorain Avenue. The vehicle stopped after the driver realized the man was under the vehicle.

According to Diaz, the first three vehicles that struck the man fled the area. The driver of the fourth vehicle stayed at the scene.

Diaz said the 63-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by Cleveland EMS.

One of the drivers who fled has been located; police are still investigating and searching for the other two drivers, Diaz said. Specifics regarding those vehicles have not been released.

Today, the Medical Examiner said that 63-year-old Parma Heights resident Todd Mitchell Howard died at 10134 Lorain Ave. on Thursday.