Pedestrian struck in Perry Township, police ask for help locating driver

The Perry Township Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck Monday night, and the vehicle involved left the scene.

According to police, it happened around 8:40 a.m. on 12th Street NW between Overdale Avenue and Springvalley Street NW.

Police said the pedestrian, a 25-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"At this time, there are no witnesses to the incident, and no identifying information about the suspect vehicle has been obtained. There is no known make, model or color," police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the detective bureau at 330-478-5121 and reference case No. 2025-09770.