People with heart issues should take extra care in the cold

Doctors say the cold can be extremely dangerous for most individuals and does increase the risk of death for people with heart issues.

The American Heart Association says that for every 1,000 deaths caused by heart problems, very cold days accounted for nine additional deaths.

Doctors say that when it's below freezing outside, you have to protect yourself when going out, especially if you have heart issues.

Any type of extreme temperature, whether it is hot, humid, or cold, has an effect on people dealing with poor cardiovascular health.

Freezing temperatures are a vasoconstrictor, which clamps down on blood vessels and can cause chest discomfort or pain.

Doctors recommend avoiding as much physical activity outside in extreme cold as possible. Something as simple as shoveling the driveway in freezing temperatures can lead to health complications. And if heading to the supermark, or a place of worship, have a caretaker drop you off at the front door to avoid waling far or posibly falling. Instead, stay active indoors as much as possible.

Hypothermia and frostbite are other important side effects of the cold to protect yourself from. Signs and symptoms include slurred speech, weak pulse, drowsiness and confusion.