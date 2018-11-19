CLEVELAND - Perfectly Imperfect Produce is a popular food service in Cleveland, serving nearly 600 customers. It's a fruit and vegetable delivery service that rescues produce from local farms and distributors that normally would go to waste due to its strange appearance, and sends the produce out to its customers.

However during Thanksgiving, instead of the customers getting a box, the company is donating the box to the Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland.

A total donation of 5,000 lbs will be packed up Monday and Tuesday to be distributed to some of the 71 Hunger Network food pantries.

The Hunger Network serves 40,000 people a month, but during the holidays that number can increase to 60,000.

Jennifer Scofield, the CEO of the Hunger Network says a donation of that size can make a big difference to those the Hunger Network serves.

"That kind of help and that kind of partnership means the world to us because it shows that there's a small company out there who wants to work with us and they see the value of helping people who are hungry have a little something extra during the holiday season," Scofield said.

It will help serve the 250,000 people who are food insecure in Cuyahoga County.