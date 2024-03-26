Person taken to hospital after incident at S. Euclid Walmart results in police shooting, authorities say

A police shooting at the Walmart at Oakwood Commons in South Euclid ended with a suspect taken to the hospital, according to a brief statement released by police.

South Euclid Police said an "incident" happened at around 3:15 p.m. but provided no details about what led to the shooting or who was involved.

A News 5 crew at the scene observed multiple South Euclid Police vehicles outside the Walmart at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

South Euclid Police officials said they called in the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to handle the investigation.

More information will be released by South Euclid Police as it becomes available.

On St. Patrick's Day, 26-year-old Antwoina Carter died after being shot in a chaotic incident involving Cleveland Police. Police recently released body camera footage of the scene, but have not confirmed whether or not any of the shots they fired struck Carter or her car:

Police release bodycam of moments when officers shot at Antwoina Carter’s car

RELATED: Police arrest suspect in connection with fatal shooting of Antwoina Carter