Person taken to hospital after incident at S. Euclid Walmart results in police shooting, authorities say

We're working to learn more about this developing story
Roosevelt Oliver / News 5
South Euclid Police outside the Walmart after an incident led to a shooting involving officers.
Posted at 4:38 PM, Mar 26, 2024
A police shooting at the Walmart at Oakwood Commons in South Euclid ended with a suspect taken to the hospital, according to a brief statement released by police.

South Euclid Police said an "incident" happened at around 3:15 p.m. but provided no details about what led to the shooting or who was involved.

A News 5 crew at the scene observed multiple South Euclid Police vehicles outside the Walmart at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

South Euclid Police officials said they called in the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to handle the investigation.

More information will be released by South Euclid Police as it becomes available.

