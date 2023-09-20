Pet-Friendly Rental Act to provide tax credit for landlords who allow pets in rentals

For many, they are a part of the family, but owning a pet has become a barrier to affordable housing for many.

Some Ohio lawmakers are hoping to change that.

The Pet-Friendly Rental Act would give landlords a tax credit if they allow dogs and cats to live in their rental units without breed or size restrictions, non-refundable fees, or charging additional pet rent.

The Cleveland APL says nearly 100 pets have already been surrendered this year because their owners were having trouble finding housing.

"I can assure you that animals suffer, and also people suffer, when their families have to be separated and can’t be kept together, and that can happen for many reasons, but what we’re seeing increasingly is it is happening because people cannot find housing where they can go with their pet,” said President and CEO of the Cleveland APL Sharon Harvey.

Another 150 pets were surrendered this year because their owners were “moving," the APL says.