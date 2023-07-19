'Pezamania' convention in Independence dispensing fun for Pez fanatics from around the world

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — For many of us, they are part of our childhood memories, whether it's because of our favorite characters or our favorite flavors. But for some, Pez has become a passion!

That's what's behind the success of "Pezamania," which is taking place at the Holiday Inn in Independence right now. It's the largest and longest-running Pez convention in the world.

It started in 1991 and brings collectors from around the world to Northeast Ohio every year!

"We can buy, sell, trade Pez, we play games that involve Pez, you win Pez prizes, you hang out with Pez people, you have seminars about Pez, you learn about Pez, and everything we do is completely Pez-centric,” said Pezamania host Landon Proctor.

Pezmania continues this week for registered guests and is open to the public this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

