Pilot program aims to reduce drowning deaths among children with school swimming lessons

CLEVELAND — With pools opening for Memorial Day weekend and the rising temperatures drawing more families to lakes, water safety is a concern.

One in four drowning deaths each year involves children. In response, AquaMissions and Cleveland Metropolitan School District have launched a pilot program aimed at preparing kids to safely enjoy water activities.

The initiative is designed to give fourth-graders essential swimming skills through AquaMissions.

The program offers formal swimming lessons, which can reduce the risk of drowning by more than half.

However, many families cannot afford these lessons, and AquaMissions steps in to bridge this gap, ensuring 250 fourth graders receive the opportunity to swim safely.

In this program, children are provided with six weeks of swimming lessons, bathing suits, towels, t-shirts, and transportation, all at no cost.

"Many of the students on the bus ride here the first time said, 'I'm not getting in,'" Ronqesha Robinson, assistant principal at Sunbeam School, said.

Most of these fourth graders have never been in a pool before, and some come from families where even parents and grandparents do not know how to swim.

Yet, two lessons in, the scene is different. The children are splashing, practicing strokes, learning safety techniques, and mastering the right way to exit a pool.

"Many of the kids haven't even had a swimsuit on before, especially the girls," said Aquamissions Founder Lynne Nagy. "We want to be as kind and loving as possible. And I think they’re just brave souls to try it."

Gary Guzy, the class instructor and director of aquatics at the YMCA, says the program has life-saving potential.

“We’re actually teaching them a safety around water program, which gives them the basics of how to rescue themselves, recognize danger, and also have fun and enjoy the water,” said Guzy.

Aqua Missions founder Lynn Nagy has ambitious goals for the program. She plans to expand it to include all 2,500 fourth graders in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District next year.

“The inequity in access to swimming lessons and water safety is staggering. The number of children who drown each year is something we want to obliterate,” Nagy stated.

If you'd like to learn more on how to get involved or how to donate to the program click HERE.