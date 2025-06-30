Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Planned Parenthood shuts down Cleveland Health Center, blames federal funding cuts

Access to health services shrinks in Cleveland
Untitled design.jpg
News 5 Cleveland
Untitled design.jpg
Posted

CLEVELAND — A sign posted to the door of the Planned Parenthood location on Euclid Avenue said, ”Because our Title X funds have been withheld, this health center is closed effective immediately.”

Planned Parenthood has closed its Cleveland Health Center.

The sign continued, “Ongoing attacks from the Trump Administration have disrupted the essential services we provide to the Cleveland Community."

Planned Parenthood said it offers a wide range of sexual and reproductive health services beyond abortion.

According to Case Western Reserve University Law Professor Jessie Hill, anytime a Planned Parenthood closes, it has an impact on the community.

“Planned Parenthood is the only source of reproductive and sexual healthcare for a lot of folks,” said Hill.

“Closing the Cleveland Health Center was a decision not made lightly, as our patients and team members have supported this community for over a decade. We have personally reached out to each affected patient to help them transition their care to another PPGOH location or our Virtual Health Center, ensuring no interruption in their healthcare services,” Planned Parenthood of Greater Cleveland said in a statement.

Planned Parenthood pointed out that there are several other locations throughout northern Ohio.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.