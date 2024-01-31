'Play Like a Girl' stops in Akron to inspire the next generation of girls in STEM and beyond

AKRON, Ohio — January is National Mentoring Month, and ‘Play Like a Girl’ recognizes the importance of mentoring.

That’s why they’re opening the doors at Bridgestone Americas Technology Center to be an inspiration to younger girls.

“I know being around amazing women, and powerful women you can learn so much no matter what field it is,” said Gabriella Falconer.

Seventeen-year-old Gabriella Falconer attended Tuesday’s Play Like a Girl’s Power Hour with her cousin and mom, Demetrius Lambert Falconer.

“It is imperative that we provide pathways for young girls to see leadership,” said Demetrius Lambert Falconer.

Falconer tells News 5 she’s here because it's important for her to experience women's empowerment.

“A lot of girls that look like me in our community they don’t get these conversations and for me to be able to take something like this at my age and to bring it back to my community, it can be so impactful,” said Falconer.

CEO Dr. Kimberly Clay says she founded Play Like a Girl to be an inspiration for girls like Falconer even if they’re not interested in the STEM field.

“We are on a mission to level the playing field for girls,” said Dr. Kimberly Clay, CEO of Play Like a Girl. “We specifically leverage the skills that girls gain from sports to help propel them into male-dominated fields.”

Clay says the Nashville-based organization has made stops all across the country, including here in Akron, where students and stem professionals engage in an hour of speed mentoring and hear from mentors like Cara Krstolic.

Krstolic is the Executive Director of Race Tire Engineering and Production for Bridgestone Americas.

“What I’m telling you is try the things you’re not comfortable with,” she said.

The audience even heard from me as I led a discussion with Krstolic, where we both shared our journeys and experiences in our careers.

“I’ve always been passionate about science and it’s always good for me to be able to talk about that to younger generations,” said Krstolic.

“It really touched my life today and I can’t wait to see more Play Like a Girl and things in the future,” said Gabriella Falconer.

Play Like a Girl is looking forward to expanding its huddle here in the Greater Cleveland and Akron area.

