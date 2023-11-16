Play that aims to dispel misconceptions about Arabic community opens Thursday

A workshop production that aims to dispel misconceptions about the Arabic community kicks off Thursday night at the Cleveland Public Theatre – and you will see a familiar face in the cast.

The show, titled “The Outstretched Hand,” will have both English and Arabic subtitles, and viewers can even enjoy some Middle Eastern cuisine.

The director of the production says it's a wonderful opportunity to learn about the Arabic community and celebrate its culture.

“I think there's going to be a lot of residents with just that moment of feeling seen, by your own community and by other communities,“ said Raymond Bobgan, Executive Director at the Cleveland Public Theater’s Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi program.

The show features News 5 reporter Nadeen Abusada in the ensemble.

"The Outstretched Hand" runs until Sunday, and tickets are available here.