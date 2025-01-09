Playhouse Square announces free public tours for 2025

Playhouse Square announced that free public tours will be offered again this year due to its overwhelming popularity since its relaunch in 2024.

The Theater District for Performing Arts says guests can explore the performance spaces alongside their RedCoat volunteers and learn about one of the world’s premier arts districts and the world’s largest theater restoration project. Guests can also bring cameras on their tour to capture the beauty of the theater district’s intimate setting.

History-based tours will be available on select Saturdays starting Jan. 18. The 90-minute tours are free but require registration for attendees.

Playhouse Square says the tours will vary slightly based on available space.

Two free public tours, which also require registration, will be held on Monday evenings, May 5 and Aug. 4. They will follow the same format as the ones held on Saturday.

Playhouse Square says a tour focusing on the Theater District for Performing Arts’ architecture will be available in the summertime. The theater says details on the specialized tour will be shared later this year.

If you are interested in registering for a public tour, click here.