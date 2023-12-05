Playhouse Square performance of 'Hairspray' features Northeast Ohio native

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio native turned musical theater star is returning home for the Cleveland leg of the “Hairspray” tour.

“It’s very surreal. I’m very excited, thankful, and proud,” said Josiah Rogers.

Rogers portrays Seaweed Stubbs in the Tony award-winning musical comedy. The show, which debuts at the Connor Palace Tuesday evening, is on its North American tour with its original Broadway director and choreographer.

“I hope the audience, I hope they leave here feeling energized, happy. I hope they take away the message of equality for all,” Rogers said.

Rogers, an Orange High School graduate, told News 5 he’s been performing since age 13 and gives credit to his drama teacher for sparking his passion for theater.

“Shout out to her for getting it all rolling,” he said, adding he’s always had big dreams.

“You know the Key Bank building downtown? I used to tell my mom, ‘I’m going to own that building one day,’” he said.

In 2016, the actor played the same “Hairspray” role with a performing arts center in Louisiana. In the play, Seaweed Stubbs teams up with leading lady Tracy Turnblad as they break down barriers in 1960s segregated Baltimore.

“I hope to bring so much energy, life, and my own energy and spin to Seaweed,” said Rogers.

“Hairspray” debuts at the Connor Palace Tuesday evening and performances will continue through Sunday, Dec. 10. You can find more details and ticket information here.