'Please come home:' Lakewood teen missing nearly 3 weeks

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Tracey Rich hasn’t seen her daughter since Maddie Rich left her Lakewood home on August 15th. No one’s heard from the 17-year-old since August 18th.

“I just miss her so much. It’s definitely not like her to not have contact with anybody. The days are just getting harder as each day goes on,” said Tracey Rich.

The Lakewood mother describes her daughter as creative, caring and funny.

Photo provided by Tracey Rich Madison "Maddie" Rich

“[She’s] very sarcastic, joking, she loves animals. We have 2 cats and she loves them to death,” she said.

Last October, she took Maddie to see one of her favorite bands, Taproot, when they performed at the Winchester Music Tavern. Mother and daughter snapped photos with the artists and her friend Thom, the band manager.

“Maddie was able to kind of go in the back and hang out with the band for a little bit. She really loved it,” she recalled.

Photos provided by Tracey Rich Maddie and Tracey Rich met Taproot after a show in Lakewood in October 2023.

The happy memories provide a reprieve as Tracey’s fears grow each day her daughter is missing.

“There are days when it’s definitely much harder than others, days where I just break down and cry for no reason,” she said.

Lakewood Police have been able to ping Maddie’s phone several times since she left home. On August 18, the signal came from a motel on Northfield Rd. in Warrensville Heights. Subsequent pings were traced to the 19000 block of S. Miles Rd and near Lee, Harvard and Green Roads. Investigators said her phone either died or was turned off around August 22.

“I don’t think she would ever go to just on her own,” Tracey said of the Warrensville Heights locations. “Nobody’s heard from her. Nobody’s received any outgoing texts or phone calls. She never picked up any incoming texts or phone calls since then either.”

She explained Maddie has left home in the past, but never for this long and never without contacting friends.

“She’s always stayed in Lakewood,” Tracey said. “She would always still be in contact with her friends and of course [using] social media. She’s a teenager.”

Tracey said Maddie has experienced mental health challenges. She also worries her physical health could put her in a dangerous situation.

“We definitely feel that mental health was playing a role in her originally leaving,” she said. “One thing that is very concerning to me is she has really low blood pressure and low heart rate. She was hospitalized in June for this as well.”

Tracey has been sharing her concerns and any updates with family and friends, including Taproot manager Thom Hazaert.

“She was at the show with us [a few] months ago taking pictures, hanging out in the dressing room. So it really hits close to home for a lot of us,” Thom said.

He told News 5 Maddie’s disappearance has also been difficult for the band members. They agreed to share her information on the band’s official Facebook page.

“The point of music is to help us all get through what we’re going through. This is my way of being able to help,” said Taproot guitarist Taylor Roberts.

Within 8 hours, Taproot’s post was shared more than 300 times by the band’s network of fans.

“The outpouring has been incredible because I just think so many people can relate,” said Thom.

Tracey added, “Just seeing all the comments, seeing all the reposts that are everywhere on social media… I can only say it’s just so overwhelming, but so appreciated.”

She hopes someone will see the call for information and help bring Maddie home.

“We love her so much. She is not in trouble, we just want to get her back. We want to be able to help her. Her friends and her family and even strangers are worried about her and just want to make sure she’s ok. Just please come home,” she said.

Madison “Maddie” Rich is described as a 17-year-old girl with brown or black hair and blue eyes. She’s 5’7”, 110 lbs and has a spider web tattoo on her left arm.

Anyone with information can contact Lakewood Detective Michael Perhacs at 216-529-6766 or the Lakewood Police Department at 216-521-6773. Tips can be made anonymously.

Tracey requests anyone who sees her daughter to call 911 so she can also receive medical attention.