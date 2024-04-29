Polaris job fair to be held at Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds May 16

Next month, the Polaris Career Center will hold a job fair at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

The event will take place on May 16 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

According to event organizers, more than 160 employers across 16 different career fields will be in attendance.

There will also be food trucks and live music.

Attendees looking for a job are encouraged to bring copies of their resume and come "dressed to interview."

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, as well as to see a list of the participating employers,

The Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds is located at 19201 E. Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights.