Police activity, and over 60 evidence markers including shell casings, at East 130th at Buckeye Road

Police are on scene near East 130th Street and Buckeye Road where a small section of road has been closed for a shooting investigation.
Officers responded to the area around 1:30 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.
Cleveland Police Public Information Officer Wilfredo Diaz said a preliminary investigation indicates that people in two unknown cars shot at each other and then drove away. No injuries were reported.
A News 5 photographer spotted dozens of shell casings and 66 evidence markers on the ground. Officers put up crime scene tape and are combing the area for evidence.
Diaz said that a car they believed was involved in the shooting was found nearby unoccupied.
We've reached out to Cleveland Police for more information.
