Police arrest man aiming rifle from apartment balcony at Crocker Park

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 54-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly aiming a rifle from his balcony at other apartments late Monday night at Crocker Park.

According to Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel, an alarmed neighbor spotted the man aiming a "huge" rifle from an upper balcony and alerted police to it.

Police used drones to check out the area in case it was an active shooter situation. Officers from other nearby departments responded and helped block off the area since they didn't know "what the person's intentions were," Vogel said.

No shots were fired.

Officers were able to make contact with the man, and he was taken into custody, Vogel said. The man was charged with inducing panic.

Police seized thirteen firearms inside the apartment, Vogel said.