Police dash camera shows SUV ramming several cruisers, parked cars

CLEVELAND — An SUV that rammed police cruisers in Orange Village has been connected to an early morning incident that happened at Huntington Bank Field.

A Flock camera alerted Orange Village Police Officers about a stolen SUV just before 12:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. Police said the white Jeep was linked to a series of armed robberies involving shots being fired by people possibly wearing ski masks.

The Jeep was found on Park Avenue at Pinecrest Wednesday morning, and Orange Village Police said officers feared an armed robbery, so they tried to block the driver in. Police dash cam video shows the driver ramming multiple police cars and cars parked along the street.

Pinecrest management released a statement on the incident: "Pinecrest management is grateful to local authorities for their prompt response, and we are working closely to aid in their investigation. As this is an active investigation, any further questions should be directed to Orange Village Police Department."

Now, Cleveland Police believe the same SUV was involved in the shots fired reported near Huntington Bank Field early Wednesday morning.

Police said preliminary information showed that a man working nearby received an alert on his phone app indicating that his truck was moving from where he parked it in the parking lot.

“The victim attempted to stop and confront these individuals and at that point he heard what sounded like three to four shots fired from the vehicle,” said Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz.

That’s when Diaz said the victim, who had a gun, fired back. The victim’s truck, what police believe was the same white Jeep, took off.

Police said that with the phone's help, they spotted the truck a short time later.

“When the officers attempted to pull this vehicle over, it refused to stop, and a short pursuit ensued,” said Diaz.

The officers eventually lost sight of the SUV. Police said the app led them to the truck again, but it was empty and parked this time.

Now, police from two departments are searching for the SUV, trying to put the brakes on these dangerous individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.