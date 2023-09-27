POLICE: Florida man, Eastlake woman arrested after pursuit, foot chase; allegedly involved in smash-and-grabs

A 29-year-old man from West Park, FL and a 42-year-old woman from Eastlake were arrested following a police pursuit and foot chase from Mentor to Willoughby Hills.

According to the Willoughby Hills Police Department, multiple suspects who were allegedly involved in several smash-and-grabs across Northeast Ohio Tuesday afternoon hit a car at Great Lakes Mall in Mentor before fleeing onto Interstate 90 West.

A Willoughby Hills officer was sitting in a crossover on the interstate when he saw the suspects' vehicle, a white Chrysler Pacifica with GA plates, travel past him at a high rate of speed. The officer pursued the vehicle while additional officers prepared tire deflation devices ahead of the pursuit.

The suspects crossed over several lanes of the interstate, hitting two cars as they exited at State Route 91 before several people got out of the car and fled, police said.

Officers pursued the suspects on foot, apprehending the 29-year-old man and 42-year-old woman, who are being held pending charges and further investigation.

No injuries were reported during the crash. The incident caused multiple backups on Interstate 90 and State Route 91 for hours.