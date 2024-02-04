Watch Now
Woman surrenders to Garfield Hts. police after firing shots from vehicle on I-480, police say

Person was transported by ambulance, highway has reopened
A police incident that at one time involved a person on foot on the highway shut down I-480 westbound in Garfield Heights Saturday night.
Posted at 10:23 PM, Feb 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-03 22:42:17-05

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A woman surrendered peacefully to Garfield Heights Police officers Saturday night after she fired shots from her vehicle on I-480, causing the highway to shut down for about an hour.

At about 9 p.m., the Garfield Heights Police Department received a call that family members were following a woman in distress armed with a handgun on I-480, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop; the vehicle eventually stopped on I-480 westbound near Transportation Boulevard, police said.

Officers began negotiating with the woman from a distance, during which time the woman fired two rounds out of the front windshield of the vehicle. Police said the shots were not fired at officers.

Officers continued negotiations alongside family members, and the woman surrendered peacefully without harm to herself or anyone else.

A News 5 photographer was at the active scene shortly after 9 p.m. and saw police around the woman on foot in the middle of the highway.

Shortly after, she was transported by an ambulance to a hospital for evaluation, and police reopened I-480, the post states.

