Police investigate 5-year-old child's death as abuse, neglect case

A 5-year-old girl who died Tuesday afternoon in Cleveland may have been the victim of child abuse or neglect, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Police said a private car transported the girl from the 11900 block of Forest Avenue to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital around 4:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives responded to the hospital and the home she was brought from to investigate.

The matter is being looked at as a case of abuse or neglect, police said.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Additional details have not been released.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.