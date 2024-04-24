Watch Now
Police investigate fatal shooting of 20-year-old man in Akron

Posted at 11:49 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 12:26:52-04

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed near an apartment complex Wednesday morning in Akron.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, Akron Police responded to a shots fired call around 4:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Newton Street.

First responders located two victims in a parking lot: a 20-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman. The man had been shot multiple times, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:40 a.m. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The man's name is being withheld until his next of kin has been notified.

A preliminary investigation indicates that an unknown person opened fire on the man and woman as they sat in a parked car, Akron Police said. Dozens of shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Akron Police detectives at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO and a tip to 274637.

