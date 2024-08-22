Police investigating after man shot near Brecksville and Granger roads in Valley View

A man was shot Thursday morning in Valley View near the Brecksville Road and Granger Road interchange, according to Valley View Police Chief David Niro.
EMS transported the man to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
Details are scarce right now on what led up to the shooting, but authorities did say a suspect vehicle fled the scene and crashed on Schaaf Road in Brooklyn Heights.
A man and woman took off from the wreck but were taken into custody by Brooklyn Heights police a short time later. Two small children were found in the car that crashed but are OK, authorities said.
No further information has been released.
