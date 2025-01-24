Police investigating rash of car break-ins near University of Akron campus

There have been more than 100 car break-ins on or near the University of Akron recently, with campus police and the Akron Police Department investigating.

According to the University of Akron Police Department, break-ins have occurred on campus or in surrounding neighborhoods over the last two weeks.

On Jan 20, a whopping 74 happened in the area of Orchard, Vine, Power, Allyn and Spicer streets, Akron police said.

File image

Using a video system with about 2,000 camera views on campus and another 140 views off campus, detectives developed leads on several suspects. Police arrested two adults and four children, the youngest of whom was 12 years old. They have been charged with receiving stolen property; additional charges may be forthcoming.

File image

The break-ins have been frustrating and costly to the victims, mostly university students. In addition to the damaged cars, valuables, including clothing, money, credit cards and even guns, were stolen.

File image

Some of the guns were found, but two were still missing. That's very worrisome to UAPD Chief Jim Gilbride, who said that the investigation continues and there are likely more culprits out there.

"It's incredibly alarming. Very, very concerning not just for the University of Akron, but also for the city in general," the chief said.