Police investigating shooting at Fairview Park Ramada Inn; 1 person injured by broken glass, police say

A 41-year-old Fairview Park man is in custody after he fired a gun in the lobby of Ramada Inn, which led to one person being injured when they were showered by broken glass.

According to Fairview Park Police, the shooting happened Sunday shortly after 2:30 a.m. at the Ramada Inn, 22115 Brookpark Road.

Authorities say their preliminary investigation indicates the suspect was drinking at the bar inside the hotel when he attacked a bartender. Nearby patrons and bar employees stopped the assault and threw him out of the bar. The man left but returned a short time later with a gun, chased patrons into the hotel lobby and then fired two shots.

Officers responded after receiving a report of a man threatening others with a gun, police said.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspect had fired a weapon in the lobby. The gunfire struck no one, but one person was injured by glass while trying to run away.

The shooter fled the scene as police arrived, but officers located him in the area of Mastick Road and West 220th Street. He was arrested without incident, police said. The man didn't have a weapon on him when he was arrested, but Fairview Park officers and a Rocky River Police K-9 later found a gun in the backyard of a nearby home they believe the shooter ditched.

The man has been charged with attempted murder, police said. He's currently being held in the North Olmsted City Jail. Additional charges may be forthcoming.