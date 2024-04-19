Police investigating smash-and-grabs after at least 15 vehicles were targeted at Mentor apartment complex

MENTOR — The Mentor Police Department is investigating smash-and-grabs that damaged at least 15 vehicles.

The crimes happened in the early morning hours of April 9.

Nicole Spinosa’s jeep was hit. She said her sister’s and her boyfriend’s vehicles were also damaged. Spinosa said her sister’s boyfriend noticed the broken windows when heading to the gym.

“The worst part was there was not only a bunch of glass… but there was a lot of blood on the outside of the car (and) on the inside the car,” Spinosa said.

“They (suspect/s) cut themselves in the process of all this,” asked News 5’s Damon Maloney.

“Yeah,” Spinosa responded.

Whether one person committed the break-ins or multiple people were involved is unclear.

M.J. Modica’s car was also broken into.

“There were no dogs barking, no car alarms went off… nothing because I would have heard that,” Modica said.

Spinosa had sunglasses and $10 in quarters stolen from her car. Modica said a few minor items were stolen from her car. Both women have had the windows in their vehicles replaced.

“It sounds silly, but I felt like I had PTSD for the next few mornings,” Spinosa said. “I'm afraid someone's just out here waiting and watching.”

A police report states money, personal documents, a 9mm pistol, and a 7-round magazine were stolen from vehicles.

Residents of the apartment complex said there are cameras on the property, but they don’t work.

News 5 was shown a memo stating with the recent break-ins the complex would be getting new security cameras to cover the parking lot and common areas of the property.

Modica said she’s trying not to let what happened stain her sense of community. In fact, she said it’s made bonds a bit stronger.

"I got to meet some new neighbors and you know... that kind of thing…their names and all that. So that was kind of the good thing," Modica said.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call the Mentor Police Department at (440) 255-1234.