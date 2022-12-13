Police pursuit ends with stolen Hyundai crashing into basement of Parma home

CLEVELAND — A Hyundai Elantra allegedly stolen by a 17-year-old male crashed into the basement of a home in the 4500 block of Wetzel Avenue in Cleveland on Tuesday morning after a police pursuit, according to Parma police.

Police say the American Red Cross on Pearl Road reported a suspicious vehicle parked in its lot. Parma officers arrived at the Red Cross and began to question the only occupant, a 17-year-old male. During the conversation, the male put the car into gear and fled northbound on Pearl Road, crossing over Brookpark into Cleveland.

In an attempt to get away, the driver turned eastbound onto Wetzel Avenue, hitting a street sign before losing control and crashing into the side of the home, said police. A 25-year-old woman and her infant child were inside the home when it was hit, but neither of them suffered injuries from the crash.

The driver fled the scene following the crash and was spotted by a citizen who saw him on foot in the area of State Road and Brookpark Road, where was later arrested. The male was transported to MetroHealth Hospital for a compound fracture to his right arm as a result of the crash.

His case will be forwarded to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court for criminal charges.

