Police search for 38-year-old man for alleged role in fatal shooting of 33-year-old man

Cleveland Police
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jan 24, 2024
Cleveland Police is asking for the public's help locating a 38-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a 33-year-old man.

According to police, Kemar Wallace was involved in the fatal shooting of Darren Daniels on March 23, 2023.

Wallace is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities believe he may be in the Cleveland area or out of state.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information on his location can call CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463.

