Police video shows security scare involving man with machete and knives at Hopkins Airport

CLEVELAND — A man accused of bringing a machete and other knives inside the terminal at Cleveland Hopkins Airport, causing a security scare earlier this month, faces felonious assault charges.

Police body camera video of the July 8 incident shows an officer approaching the man as he sat on the floor near the line for the north security checkpoint and asked him about a machete.

On the recording, the man, identified by police as 37-year-old Sameer Farraj, told police it was “treasure” and not a weapon.

“We are allowed to open carry,” said Farraj.

“Not in the airport,” the officer responded.

“I’m not on an airplane sir,” said Farraj.

“Not in the airport,” said the officer.

As Farraj stood up, the officer noticed something else.

“You’ve got another knife on you,” the officer said.

On the recording, police are heard telling Farraj to turn around. Instead, the video shows him run the other direction, bumping into someone as he tries to get away.

Farraj then held the knife near his own neck. Police fired Tasers, but officers said they did not penetrate the layers of clothes Farraj was wearing. Instead, the 37-year-old is seen jumping over a wall to get behind an airline ticket counter.

Farraj then yelled that he was “being peaceful,” as he ignored commands to get on the ground.

On the recording, the man is also heard saying he’s a prophet who needs to get to Jerusalem, that there's an emergency overseas and that he needs to get on a plane.

At points, body camera video shows what appears to be Farraj slashing the knife in the air.

He also tells police to put their guns on the floor and, at one point, asks an officer to kill him.

Then, as officers move closer, Farraj jumps over a wall with the knife in his hand.

Screams can be heard on the recording as Farraj ran in the direction of people lined up waiting at the security checkpoint.

Then, the video shows Farraj stop, and jump over another wall, landing on steps below. There, police handcuffed and arrested Farraj.

According to a police report, investigators confiscated the machete, two knives, a hatchet and a weighted jump rope.

Police said Farraj was taken for a psychological evaluation.

Court records show Farraj was arraigned Thursday morning. A judge set his bond at $50,000.

