Polly is this week's Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week! Polly is an 8-year-old German Shepherd Mix.
CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Polly:

Polly wants a home for the holidays! Polly is estimated to be about 8 years old and a German shepherd mix. Friendly, seeks attention, listens, and knows some commands. Polly has lots of energy and holiday spirit!

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

