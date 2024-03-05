Port of Cleveland cruise industry faces summer setback

CLEVELAND — Cleveland's bustling cruise industry is bracing for changes this summer with the recent announcement of American Queen Voyages ceasing operations.

The company's vessel, which ferried tourists during Great Lakes tours, played a role in the region's tourism landscape.

With the season set to commence on May 26, the Port of Cleveland is preparing for a notable decline in cruise ship visits. From last year's 48 ships docking at the port, this summer will see only 26 vessels making a stop.

Despite this decrease, the port remains optimistic about passenger numbers, attributing it to larger vessels like the Viking, which boasts double the capacity of the American Queen ships.

"The Viking, for example, has double the passenger capacity that the American Queen vessels did. So we'll see a dip in the passenger count, but I don't think it will be a really significant dip because the vessels that are still calling in the lakes are larger than American Queen was," said Dave Gutheil, Chief commercial officer at the Port of Cleveland.

Although the shutdown of American Queen Voyages will be felt, its impact may be mitigated by the influx of tourists brought in by other cruise liners. Port of Cleveland is actively seeking partnerships with additional cruise companies to maintain Cleveland as a prominent destination on their routes.

Despite the challenges, the city remains hopeful.

Day-trippers have the opportunity to explore downtown, visit the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, or embark on Amish Country tours, among other tour options. Reports suggest that visitors typically spend around $200 during their day trip to Cleveland.