Portage County Sheriff's wife says Facebook suspended his personal page

AP
In this undated photo released by the Portage County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Bruce D. Zuchowski poses. Zuchowski, is under fire for a social media post in which he said people with Kamala Harris yard signs should have their addresses recorded so that immigrants can be sent to live with them if Harris wins. (Portage County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Portage County Sherriff Bruce Zuchowski's wife says Facebook suspended his personal profile Wednesday morning.

On Sept. 13, Zuchowski made a controversial post regarding people who support Vice President Kamala Harris on his personal and professional Facebook pages.

‘Human locust’: Portage Sheriff posts divisive message on Facebook

RELATED: Portage Sheriff wants to write down addresses of Harris supporters so they can take in ‘human locusts’

Zuchowski's wife took to Facebook to claim that Facebook suspended Bruce's page, emphasizing it was not his own doing.

This comes a few days after the Portage County Board of Elections made the decision to drop the sheriff from being involved during in-person early voting.

Portage County Board of Elections to replace deputies for election security

RELATED: Portage County Board of Elections to replace deputies for election security

