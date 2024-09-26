Portage County Sheriff's wife says Facebook suspended his personal page

Portage County Sherriff Bruce Zuchowski's wife says Facebook suspended his personal profile Wednesday morning.

On Sept. 13, Zuchowski made a controversial post regarding people who support Vice President Kamala Harris on his personal and professional Facebook pages.

Zuchowski's wife took to Facebook to claim that Facebook suspended Bruce's page, emphasizing it was not his own doing.

This comes a few days after the Portage County Board of Elections made the decision to drop the sheriff from being involved during in-person early voting.

