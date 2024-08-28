Power outages leave commuters in the dark along I-90

CLEVELAND — Last month, we reported on a new safety corridor program along I-90 that encourages drivers to slow down and stay off their phones.

However, viewers have pointed out that some stretches of the highway appear unlit, making it difficult to see, especially for early commuters.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) says two circuits are currently out.

One of the outages is at 55th and I-90 due to a power issue. Because of recent storms, the focus has been on restoring power to customers.

When storm cleanup is complete, the ODOT says we will see those lights turned back on.

The second outage is near Eddie Road, where recent construction damaged a power line.

According to the contractor, this repair could extend into early next spring.

With some areas remaining in darkness, ODOT is reminding drivers to ensure both headlights are functioning properly.

“These aren't a normal electrical line we can pick up at a home goods store. They also have to be installed within a specific conduit designed for highway use. So, many of these parts have to be ordered, and there are lead times and build times involved,” Brent Kovacs, a spokesperson for ODOT District 12, said.

The sign and lighting maintenance team is responsible for these projects and is working to ensure everything is functioning correctly.