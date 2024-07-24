Powerful wind gusts leave major damage on Wilson Mills Road in Highland Hts.

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — On Wilson Mills Road in Highland Heights, Assistant Fire Chief Bill Bernhard says powerful wind gusts blew down a tree, causing eight poles to snap off.

“We’re just thankful that no one was seriously injured,” said Assistant Fire Chief Bill Bernhard.

This left Cathy Beyer’s neighborhood in shambles on Tuesday.

“It was very frightening,” said Cathy Beyer. “It was like a monsoon. It was coming down so hard.”

Thankfully, Beyer says the storm did not damage her home, but she’s still in shock.

“It was quite frightening. I’ve never seen anything quite as horrendous,” said Beyer.

While on scene, Bernhard says crews also found three vehicles with multiple downed wires on them after being caught in Tuesday’s storm.

But he says those vehicles, which suffered minimal damage, have since been removed, and those drivers, who were stuck inside during the storm, are okay thanks to their intuition to stay still.

“If you have a wire fall on your car, stop and stay in your vehicle until you’re cleared by emergency personnel because you’re actually safer in your vehicle because your car is grounded by the tires,” said Bernhard.

As crews try to quickly clean up this mess, it’s not known when people’s power will be restored and for how long Wilson Mills Road between Lander Road and Brainard Road will remain closed.

Mayor Chuck Brunello asks for people’s patience during this trying time.

“Make the best of the situation until things are back up and running,” said Highland Heights Mayor Chuck Brunello.

Cathy tells News 5 she’s thankful she has a generator, whereas others are hopeful it won’t be too long before their power is restored.