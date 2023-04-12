Prayer and protest: Akron community prepares for grand jury decision in Jayland Walker case

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron community is closely watching the next step in the police shooting of Jayland Walker. Selection for a special grand jury began Monday. The jurors will hear evidence and testimony before deciding whether eight officers connected to the deadly shooting should face charges.

Tuesday, several groups prepared for the upcoming decision with prayer and protest.

The louder of the two gatherings took place on Wilbeth Rd, where demonstrators held signs, lit candles and called for legal consequences for the officers.

“Charge the police, indict the police, convict the police,” they shouted.

The vigil and demonstration was stationed nearby where Walker was shot and killed on June 27, 2022 after a car and foot chase. The 25-year-old was shot more than 40 times by eight officers. Walker was unarmed during the shooting, but police said he shot at pursuing cruisers from his car. A gun was found in the vehicle.

“I want justice. That’s what I’m out here for - justice, right here,” said Walker’s aunt Tawon Beasley, pointing to a sign with her nephew’s face and the words “Justice for Jayland.”

She told News 5 she felt supported and encouraged by the crowd of fellow demonstrators.

“No matter what our color is or our race, we’re all family. And we’re all out here for the same reason: We want justice,” she said.

Others echoed her sentiments, including some who never met Walker or his family.

“The way I’d seen it happen, I feel like Jayland’s my brother. I’ve got a connection with him ever since this happened,” said Ladamien Malone.

Shortly before the Wilbeth Rd. demonstration and vigil, another group gathered more quietly in downtown Akron.

“Jayland Walker isn’t just a statistic, he’s a person. His mother, Pam Walker, is a person. There are people who are hurt in our community because their family member died,” said Rev. James Talbert, a pastor from Citizens Akron Church.

Religious leaders led prayers for about 20 people on several blocks of High Street.

“The prayers that I’m keeping in mind and thinking about are first of all for the Walker family. I also want to continue to pray for the police department, the government, our city officials, but also pray for the city,” said Pastor Kemp Boyd, the executive director of Love Akron.

Windows were boarded up and barricades were recently placed in the area in front of Akron City Hall, police headquarters and the Summit County Common Pleas Courthouse. During the prayer vigil and as needed in the coming days, the stretch of road will close to traffic and become a designated demonstration zone.

The city said the measure is to protect property and demonstrators if the grand jury decision ignites protests. Some said they’re already looking beyond the decision.

“We’re going to need a lot of imagination to move forward. And I’m a pastor, so you get my answer: we need Jesus, we need his guidance and wisdom,” said Rev. Talbert.

Others said they’re anxiously awaiting what happens next.

“I put it in God’s hands,” Beasley said.

