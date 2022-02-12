President Biden to visit Cleveland, Lorain to discuss bipartisan infrastructure law

CLEVELAND — The White House announced Saturday that President Joe Biden will visit Northeast Ohio this coming week to talk about infrastructure and how it affects Ohioans and other Americans.

He is set to visit Cleveland and Lorain on Thursday. Specific times and locations have not been announced.

According to the White House, Biden will "discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivers for the American people by rebuilding roads and bridges, upgrading water systems, cleaning up the environment, and creating good-paying, union jobs."

When Biden signed the bill into law in November, he touted the legislation as "a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America." He highlighted provisions that would rebuild America's roads and bridges, as well as expand public transportation and rail travel. He also touched on how the law would replace lead pipes across the country that carry drinking water as well as providing expanded access to high-speed internet.

