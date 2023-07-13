Private alternatives to your local pool gaining traction across Northeast Ohio

These days, Ben Colas finds himself spending more time by his backyard pool, but instead of him diving in, it's usually people he's never met.

Last summer, the East Side homeowner dipped his toes in the Swimply wave. The app, similar to Airbnb, allows people to rent their own pool by the hour. "You don't have to let the lack of lifeguards at public pools be a limitation for you. Swimming is still an option," said Colas.

The Cleveland Better Business Bureau says they don't know much about the fairly new rental company. So far, there are no customer reviews or complaints on the BBB's website, but some renters in other parts of the country have reported issues.

Last summer, a homeowner in Des Moines, Iowa, said a woman pulled into his driveway ready to take a swim in his pool, but he never listed his property.

It's a rarity, but the BBB says it's important to know what you're getting yourself into. "Do you have neighbors close by? Is this going to be a noise issue for them, or are you going to have problems with your neighbors now?" said Cleveland BBB President and CEO Sue McConnell.

