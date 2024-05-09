Pro-Palestinian supporters now protesting outside Adelbert Hall with 24-hour sit-in

CLEVELAND — The 24-hour sit-in outside Adelbert Hall now begins.

Organizers once encamped outside at the Oval at the Kelvin Smith Library now hope to get the president’s attention in a different way.

“We decided to organize as a community in the hopes that the voices of students, faculty and the Cleveland community at large will be loud enough,” said Pro-Palestinian supporter Jad Kamhawi Oglesby.

Emotions are high at Case Western Reserve University on Wednesday evening as pro-Palestinian protests continue for the 10th day.

“I’m also disgusted and horrified with complacency that the administrators, faculty and other students and doctors have shown to Palestine over the past 214 days,” said one Pro-Palestinian supporter.

The crowd, which was bigger than last Thursday’s demonstration, remained peaceful.

But Oglesby said their energy is greater.

“For those that were here on Thursday, we’re about to march right back down there and we’re going to tell them what we deserve,” said Oglesby.

Protestors continue to chant for disclosure and divestment of funds from organizations that have ties to Israel, on top of speaking about a new video, which showed contractors spray painting over pro-Palestinian protestors at Case Western Reserve University.

“You’re willing to spray paint a student to silence a message,” said Oglesby.

The painters were brought in to paint over messages on walls when a few protestors tried to prevent that from happening.

But instead, they got hit by paint in the process.

The university’s President, Eric Kaler, released a statement saying he’s reviewed the video and he’s disturbed by it and apologized that it occurred.

He even said an investigation will happen and that the university will hold individuals responsible, including “the failure of our own officers to intervene.”

Meanwhile, protestors now stage outside Adelbert Hall, where Kaler’s office is located, after Oglesby said Kaler has yet to meet them at the encampment.

“He is choosing to hide from Palestinian students on campus because I believe he’s truly ashamed,” said Oglesby.

At the same time this protest occurred, counter-protestors in support of Israel made their presence known.

“There are people that stand with Israel, and for all my Israeli friends and family that live in Israel, just know that I’m here for them. I’m here for all the hostages and I’m here to stay strong for Israel,” said pro-Israel supporter Gabriel Golubitsky.

At this time, it’s not clear how Case Western Reserve University officials to the 24-hour sit-in.

But News 5 will have the latest on-air and online.