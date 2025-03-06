Produce suppliers brace for impact as tariff uncertainty looms

CLEVELAND — Local produce suppliers are caught in a waiting game as uncertainty looms over new tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports. While the Trump administration has temporarily delayed tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico, suppliers are still preparing for price hikes.

For suppliers like Miller Quality Produce, the perishable nature of their products makes it nearly impossible to stockpile inventory ahead of potential price increases.

“You’re talking about a perishable product, so we can’t [stockpile],” said Michelle Miller, co-owner of Miller Quality Produce. “Then we’d have too much stock in the warehouse, and it’s going to start going bad. So we’re going to lose money either way if we have to get rid of it. It’s a crazy game right now.”

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that an agreement had been reached with Mexico to delay tariffs until April 2. Later Thursday, Canadian imports were also given the same delay.

Miller said her company received notice from Canadian suppliers that the price increases would be passed on to them if they come into full effect.

“We’ve never been charged a percentage more for our produce coming in from Canada or Mexico,” Miller said. “We haven’t felt the effects yet because most of them haven’t really done anything with it yet, but it’s coming.”

The full impact of the tariffs remains uncertain, but suppliers expect consumers to bear the brunt of the rising costs.

The Miller family has weathered nearly nine decades in the food business, but looming tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports could bring new challenges.

"One day we're doing it, the next day we're not doing it — so it's just a wait and see," Miller said.

Grocers and consumers alike could be in for another month on edge.