Puppy gets rescued by Parma Fire Department after getting stuck in HVAC vent

A little 3-month-old puppy had a big day after getting stuck in an HVAC vent, according to the Parma Fire Department.

Parma Fire said they received a call to a Parma home because a puppy was stuck.

Firefighters with Station 5C found the pup in the cold air return. Thankfully, one of the firefighters' dads was in the area with a multi-tool.

The fire department used the tool to cut an opening in the wall to get the puppy out.

The homeowner let the fire team name the little guy. They chose the name "Cinco" which is Spanish for five—after team 5C, who made the rescue!