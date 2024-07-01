Put-in-Bay implements new measures to tackle golf cart congestion

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — A summer favorite for vacationers, Put-in-Bay has become synonymous with leisurely days, fun nights, and golf cart rides.

But recently, the island has seen an influx of golf carts, leading to traffic congestion that’s causing headaches for both residents and visitors.

Put-in-Bay, accessible only by ferry (or small airplane), is known for its relaxed atmosphere. Many visitors opt to leave their cars behind, choosing instead to explore the island by golf cart. With over 900 registered golf carts, it's a common sight.

Steven Torrence, a first-time visitor, said, "We plan on getting there and renting a golf cart. I think that's what people usually do."

The downtown area, filled with restaurants, bars, and shops, sees the highest concentration of golf carts.

Regular visitor Chris Sydensricker appreciates the waterfront views and lively vibe, but she noted that the growing number of golf carts has become problematic.

“Traffic jams, people just driving wherever not stopping at stop signs. So it gets really difficult to walk or drive a car or something,” she said.

She adds it becomes worse on the weekends.

In response, the island has introduced new regulations.

Businesses are now restricted from expanding their golf cart fleets, and parking fees will be implemented in certain areas, including downtown.

Eric Trychel, known locally as “E-T” and manager of a golf cart rental company, expressed concern over the new fees.

“They have now a fee of $100 per golf cart per year and $20 for inspections. The $4 per hour parking charge will hurt business,” he said.

Visitor Ed Kleinjohn agreed, saying, “When you pay the price to rent a ferry over here and you're renting a golf cart, they shouldn't charge you for parking.”

The parking fees, collected via QR code, aim to bolster the funding for Put-in-Bay’s police force.

Mayor Judy Berry, who herself drives a golf cart, noted the need for additional officers, especially during peak weekends.

Despite the extra costs, some visitors remain undeterred. “I mean I'm on vacation, so I'm a lot looser with the money as far as paying for the experience,” said Torrence.

While the new parking fees haven’t started yet, visitors planning trips for late July or August should expect to pay the new fees to park downtown.