CHARDON, Ohio — Inspired by traditional European Christmas markets, Polly Sage, the co-owner of Ransom Sage Farm, came up with the idea of hosting a holiday market.

“This barn is a place to make people excited,” said Ransom Sage Farm co-owner Polly Sage.

Sage tells News 5 she transformed her barn into a place filled with Christmas lights and decorations to spread holiday cheer as customers shop for the perfect gift for their loved ones and friends.

“They come here. They can get all kinds of unusual gifts from special local vendors who have put their heart and soul into every product that is out on these tables,” said Sage.

Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon hosts unique holiday event for community, small business owners

In 2021, Sage says she started the holiday market to give back to her community.

"We really wanted to support other local businesses. Farms are an integral part of people’s existence,” she explained. “Most of these people don’t have storefronts. They are working from their homes. It’s a side job, or maybe it’s something that they want to grow. But this is a wonderful avenue for them and for the community.”

Ransom Sage Farm's Holiday Market

Sage tells News 5 she’s proud to see the event's impact in the three years it has existed.

She’s even more happy to see how it has helped small business owners like Melissa Gorris.

“There’s something about the market where people want to come and enjoy while they’re here,” said Melissa Gorris, the owner of Sugar and Spice Bakery.

Ransom Sage Farm's Holiday Market

This is Gorris’ first time as a vendor at the market.

“I just love it. I love to see people enjoy it. It’s really at this point not about making it about the money but it’s about sharing,” said Gorris.

Gorris says she plans to return next year and thanks Sage for providing her with this opportunity.

“I love it. It’s part of what makes me come alive,” said Gorris.

The free event runs until 3 p.m. Saturday at Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon.