Ransom Sage Farm’s Holiday Market brings European Christmas Market charm and local handcrafted gifts

CHARDON, Ohio — If you’re looking to get into the Christmas spirit and shop for locally made goods, Ransom Sage Farm’s Holiday Market might be your new holiday tradition.

Housed in a barn decorated with Christmas lights, the market offers a cozy and festive feel that’s perfect for families.

Shoppers will find a variety of unique items, from ceramics and jewelry to candles, baked treats and wooden crafts, all while supporting talented local vendors. Farm favorites, including mulled apple cider, are also available to enjoy.

The market opened Friday for ticket holders and is open to the public for free Satuday until 3 p.m.

Now in its fourth year, the market has already seen large crowds, according to owner Polly Sage.