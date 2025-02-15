Razor blade found in Valentine's envelopes at Akron school

A student unknowingly handed out razor blades in sealed Valentine's envelopes at Hatton CLC Thursday, according to Akron Public Schools.

A student found and reported the item. According to APS, the item was allegedly purchased at a retail outlet.

APS said they immediately notified law enforcement and its Safety team, which is actively investigating the incident.

"The safety of our students is paramount," said Stacey Hodoh, district spokesperson, in a statement. "We are grateful that this incident was reported quickly, and we are working diligently to understand the circumstances. We encourage families to check any valentines brought home from school as a precautionary measure."

APS said the safety and well-being of their students is, and will always be, their number one priority.

"There is a zero-tolerance policy for weapons or threats of violence," said APS. "Possession of any weapons on school grounds is strictly prohibited and will result in disciplinary action."