Recovery and decontamination priority after Macedonia chemical explosion

MACEDONIA, Ohio — Three people injured in an explosion at a Macedonia chemical plant are recovering as crews launch an extensive cleanup and decontamination operation.

The Ohio EPA said its team was assisting the Royal Chemical Company with cleanup efforts Thursday. The agency estimated that 58 personal vehicles and three semi-trucks would need to be decontaminated and towed away from the company’s parking lot on Freeway Drive.

“We are providing support to the incident commander and the responsible party regarding mitigative efforts to the environment resulting from the incident. Containment measures are in place, and crews are working to recover the gel-like material,” said an Ohio EPA spokesperson.

A tanker truck was being loaded with sodium hydroxide at the plant Wednesday when it exploded. The blast shredded the tanker.

“Parts of it are in the building, approximately 10 feet from the south wall. I’m guesstimating 60, 70 feet it traveled from the force of the explosion,” Macedonia Fire Dept. Chief Brian Ripley explained Wednesday evening.

The chemical solution, sodium hydroxide, is primarily used in soaps and cleaners. It’s odorless and non-flammable, highly corrosive and can react violently with strong acids and water.

911 calls obtained by News 5 highlight what happened in the aftermath.

“We have a guy in the parking lot that looks like he got hit with something,” one caller told dispatch.

“He’s completely burnt from head to toe,” another caller added. “We have him in the safety shower.”

First responders said a truck driver next to the explosion took the brunt of the blast and suffered life-threatening chemical burns. The driver of the exploded tanker and a Royal Chemical employee also suffered minor injuries.

Wednesday evening, the Macedonia mayor said all three victims were recovering.

“The last report that I have is that they’re all going to be OK. So that’s the positive news,” said Mayor Nick Molnar. “Obviously, we want to hear that everyone’s going to be alright and I’m very thankful to hear that.”

The Ohio EPA said containment measures were in place Thursday. The mayor said there were no ongoing safety concerns for neighbors and the water and air were both safe.

Crews estimated cleanup will likely take at least a week at the plant.

News 5 reached out to both Royal Chemical and the trucking company listed on the damaged tankers. Neither company had responded to a request for comment by Thursday evening.